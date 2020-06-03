Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Shastra: Know why keeping fresh fragrant flowers in house is considered lucky

In Vastu Shastra yesterday, Acharya Indu Prakash told you about keeping rose petals in a glass bowl filled with water in the house. Today we will talk about the usefulness of the fragrance of flowers. Nowadays you must have heard that one of the symptoms of the coronavirus is a decrement in the ability to smell. As soon as they enter the body, the virus attacks your ability to smell. The fragrance is significant to gods and is indicative of positive health and invites vampires, or vices, that is why fragrance has been very important in our worship cases.

It is said that when the plague spread in France, none of the people who used to work in an aroma factory named Lang Lang got plague. The next time the plague spread, people started carrying Lang Lang vials in their clothes. We should also follow our tradition to keep the house fragrant continuously so that the corona gets weakened as well as an automatic test of corona will be done daily, your ability to smell will keep you informed about your health.

