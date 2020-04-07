Image Source : INSTA/FALLBELLEB Horoscope for Tuesday April 7, 2020: From Aries, Leo to Taurus-know about your day

Knowing ahead will always keep you ready at all circumstances. From personal matters to professional life and beyond that, you can now get an insight into your day, which might be able to answer several of your queries and concerns. How can you do that? We'll tell you. If you wish to know what April 7 looks like, check out these free astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

Aries

Mercury will transit in your twelfth position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, your honor will remain in the society. You will benefit from your hard work. Your relationships with everyone in the family will remain good especially that your relationship with sister and aunt will be fine. If you will control your expenses during this time, then your financial condition will also be fine. So, to keep your financial condition right till April 24 and to get happiness of your life partner, donate a pot of clay in the temple. But due to Corona, it is not advisable to get out. Therefore, take a pledge to donate the pitcher and when the conditions are completely cured, then donate the pitcher to a temple or religious place. This will keep your financial condition right.

Taurus

Mercury will transit in your eleventh position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, your wishes will be seen. Your income sources will remain better. Your salary may increase. Your child will be ahead in the matter of education. By April 24, you will be proficient in everything you do. However, in the meantime, you will also be slightly shy. Therefore, to avail the auspicious position of Mercury till April 24, worship Maa Durga. This will definitely fulfill your wishes.

Gemini

Mercury will transit in your tenth position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will complete your work with a lot of heart. There will always be a joy on your face. You can get many opportunities to advance in career. It is in your hands to take advantage of those opportunities. This will also improve your financial condition. Also your talent will increase. People will be happy with your behavior.

Cancer

Mercury will transit in your ninth place. You will not get as much luck with the effect of this transit of Mercury, as you are thinking. So you need to work hard to move forward. In case of children, any kind of problem can come up. During this time, you must fulfill the promises made to someone. Also, to get the auspicious results of Mercury by April 24 and to avoid inauspicious conditions, you should avoid using green things. By this you will be saved from the inauspicious fruits of Mercury.

Leo

Mercury will transit in your eighth position. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, you may have to work harder to complete your work. You should take care of your health. Also, the health of your mother and your children should also be taken care of. During this time there may be some decline in his health. Also, the situation will not be much better in the case of money. So, to improve your condition and health by April 24, fill a little honey in a small earthen pot, keep it covered in a secluded place in the house, after suppressing it in the corona when the corona conditions recover. Give With this, the health of your mother and children will also be good.

Virgo

Mercury will transit in your seventh position. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, you will get full support of your spouse. The power of your pen will also work to defeat even the biggest enemy. Everything will be in your favor even in the court-court. Therefore, to keep the benefits of all these things till 24 April, you should pledge to donate one and a half forts soaked green moong and when the condition of the corona is completely cured, then donate it to the temple. You will get benefit of everything from this.

Libra

Mercury will transit in your sixth position. By the effect of this transit of Mercury, you may have more greed towards something by April 24. You should avoid it. Also, one should be cautious about mother's health. The elderly may also have some problems during this period. Therefore, to avoid inauspicious situation by 24 April and to ensure auspicious results, a woman in the house should wear a silver ring in her hand. By doing this you will get auspicious results.

Scorpio

Mercury will transit in your fifth position. You will always be pleased with the effect of this transit of Mercury. The words coming out of your mouth will be very effective for others. Your respect will increase in society. Your family will grow. You will gain money. If you have kept cow in the house, then this transit of Mercury will be very good for you as well as your children and life-partner. You can benefit from any ancestral property during this period. So to maintain the auspicious position of Mercury till April 24, feed green fodder to the cow or place a grain on the roof for the birds. It will do all the best with you.

Sagittarius

Mercury will transit in your fourth position. Due to this transit of Mercury, the happiness of parents will remain in life. Your age will also increase with money. You will also get benefit in government work. You will grow You will be very patient during this time. Therefore, to ensure auspicious position of Mercury till April 24, apply saffron tilak on your forehead. This will keep happiness in your life.

Capricorn

Mercury will transit in your third position. Due to the effect of this transit of Mercury, any kind of problem can come in your family. It may take some time to get child happiness. You will not get the desired support from your brothers and sisters. Also, you will not be able to keep your words open in front of others. So to avoid the inauspicious state of Mercury and to ensure auspicious condition, soak green moong at night and feed the animals in the morning the next day.​ ​Because of the coronavirus, for whom it is not possible to take these measures, they should keep the green moong in a quite place in the house. This will improve your situation.

Aquarius

Mercury will transit in your second place. Your intellectual ability will be good due to the influence of this transit of Mercury. You will gain money. Your business will do well. You will enjoy yourself. You will be successful in making all your works with your speech. Also your pen will remain your strength. You will get respect everywhere. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Mercury by April 24, you should wear something of silver. You will continue to benefit from this.

Pisces

Mercury will transit in your first place. With the effect of this transit of Mercury, your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get all kinds of happiness. You will have a good career. Also, time is also good for your children. But till 24 April you should avoid spending more money. Also, to ensure auspicious condition and to avoid inauspicious situation, you should avoid wearing green clothes by April 24. It will keep everything good with you.