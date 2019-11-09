Horoscope, November 9: Know what's in store for your zodiac sign

Image Source : Astrological predictions for your zodiac signs for November 9

Believe it or not, astrology does have an impact on day-to-day life. Like zodiac signs decide your personality, traits and behaviour, similarly, planetary positions can influence one's life. In case you want to know how your day will unfold, Acharya Indu Prakash is here with astrological predictions and suggestions for your zodiac signs.

Scroll down. Have a good day folks!

ARIES

Good day for you. You will help others and people will be impressed. You will earn praise at the office. Your boss will be happy with you.

TAURUS

Your fortune will support you. A fantastic day for you. Good day for business. Exercise regularly for a healthy life. You can meet old pals and plan an outing with them. Offer water to Surya Dev.

GEMINI

Your close friend might visit you at home. Any important work will get completed with the help of a friend. A better financial day for you as compared to the previous one. Your parents will encourage you. Donate black clothes to needy people.

CANCER

New thoughts might come into your mind. New sources of income will leave you excited. You need to control your tongue. Take special care of elders. Keep on doing morning walk and don't trust rumours.

Leo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Your mind will be towards social work. Your actions may be appreciated among neighbors. Some good news may be received. You will get happiness, but your happiness can be noticed by anyone. You should avoid sharing your words with others. Try to spend time with family members in the evening. The mind will be happy. Donate oil to Dakout today, all will be well with you.

Virgo

You will do something different to give the best performance in a task. Today will be your favorite day. You'll like it. People around you can appreciate your dressing sense. Everyone will listen to your words carefully. Your work will be appreciated. There will be sweetness in love affairs. There will be a sudden profit in business. On this day, feed the dog bread in oil, marriage relations will be strengthened.

Libra

Today will be your normal day. Members of the household can get help in doing family work. A friend can come to meet you at home. You can share your personal problems with a friend. The burden of mind will be light. There will be a situation like fluctuation in health. You must keep your anger under control. Anyone can get into an argument. Feed the cow with bread, all the work will be done slowly.

Scorpio

Today you can get help from the spouse in any work. You will have a great day Your married relationship will be full of sweetness. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Money held back for several days can be recovered. Students of this zodiac can get success in any competitive exam. Your stability in the economic sector will remain. Salute the mother earth, the economic side will be strong.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your interest in artistic works will increase. You can work on a new project. It would be beneficial to consult a friend. Today some important person will recognize your specialty. You will be able to reconcile family relationships. You will spend a good time with children in the evening. Work that has been stopped for several days will be completed. Offer Durva to Ganesha, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

Avoid including office problems in your family life. Lovemates of this zodiac can convince their wretched partner. You can also gift them a nice dress. You may have to do a lot of urgent work. Anything related to business may bother you. An extra activity can also pass your time. Provide food to the needy, there will be profit in business.



Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. People of society will be happy with your personality. Relatives will continue to visit the home. Your reputation in the society will increase. You can join any social organization, whose benefits will definitely go ahead. You will be able to take everyone along. You can plan to go somewhere with family members. Offer water on Shivling, family relationships will be strong.

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Whatever work you want to complete, it will be completed. Some people may come to meet you at home. You can visit an old classmate at his house. You can take help from someone to solve your official problems. Women of this zodiac can get facial by going to the parlor. The tone of your face will improve. Apply sandalwood tilak on your forehead, all the work will be completed better.