Horoscope 23 February: Sagittarius people can get surprise from partner, know about other zodiac signs

Magh Shukla Paksha date is Ekadashi and the day is Tuesday. Ekadashi's date will be till 6:06 pm in the evening. Dwadashi's date will be thereafter. With this, Ayushman Yoga will remain for the whole day till 4:34 pm. The work done during Ayushman Yoga gives auspicious results for a long time. Apart from this, there is also Tripushkar Yoga. With this, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 12:31 pm in the afternoon. After that there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra which will be on Wednesday afternoon till 1:17 pm. Know how your day will be according to Acharya Indu Prakash.

Aries

Today some of your work will be interrupted, due to which you may get a little worried. Try to maintain patience. The more you try to give good direction to your career, the better it will be for you. Seniors in the office will be happy with you. Students of this zodiac sign will be interested in studies. People related to the field of art will gain respect. You may get a new investor in the business.

Taurus

You will do all the hard work today. People engaged in creative work will benefit because of someone else. You will suddenly meet an old friend while traveling. In the evening, your spouse can feed you by making something good, your relationship will be strong. You may plan to watch movies with friends. Students can prepare for an exhibition. Today you can buy a new vehicle with the help of your father. BP patients take medicines from time to time.

Gemini

Today you will feel capable in every way. You will work hard to complete your tasks quickly, in which you will also be successful. Married people of this zodiac will visit some religious place today. You will try to give new momentum to your business. Those who are involved in the lumber business will have a big project. The financial situation will be good.

Cancer

Today you will be successful in planning out a new plan for your future. Your financial condition will be better than before. You will get your mother's help in any particular work. A knowledgeable person can ask you for help to get his work done quickly. New avenues will open up to move forward in life. You will get profits in business. Students will get support from teachers.

Leo

You will be helpful to your friends today. Everyone will be happy with you in the office today, your promotion will be discussed. Today is going to be a beneficial day for businessmen. People will have some kind of expectations from you. You will consider investing in a new deal. You will feel healthy today. In the evening, you would go out for some time to spend time with the children. Mother's health will be good.

Virgo

Today you will receive a positive response on the professional front. You will get the full help of your spouse in your work. If you are thinking of starting new employment, then your spouse will be ready to help you financially too. You should avoid taking someone else's work on this day, otherwise even after working, you will hear evil. You should take care of your health.

Libra

Today you will easily complete your work with positive thoughts. Today will be a better day for married people. Today an invitation will come for you from a relative where you have not been able to go for many days. You will soon organize a religious program in the house. Today you can get a call for an interview.

Scorpio

In business, today will suddenly benefit you. You will be ready to help everyone in the office. Today you will have new ideas for earning money. Everyday tasks will be completed without any hindrance. The relationship with the spouse will remain strong. You would love to help someone today. You will be very successful in putting your thoughts in front of others. Students will get support from teachers.

Sagittarius

Today the workload in office may be more, but by evening you will easily complete the work. You will also get help from a colleague. There will be some sudden changes in your personality, but those changes will remain in your favor. Today you will also get the opportunity to gain money from somewhere, but take some care about expenses. By understanding the feelings of your spouse, your married life will be happy. Happiness and prosperity will increase in your home.

Capricorn

Today you will benefit from some old land. If you are going out for a business trip, then take the blessings of the elders of the house. Meanwhile, your spouse may also get a good opportunity to progress. In the office, you will complete all the work on time, the boss can give you anything you need by seeing your hard work and passion. But in terms of health, you should be careful, you should avoid eating fried and roasted things.

Aquarius

You will have to handle some new responsibilities of the house today. A friend of yours will invite you for dinner, making your friendship stronger than ever. The merchant class will benefit from a deal today. Your spouse can give you a surprise. Problems that have been going on for a few days will be solved easily today. Your unfinished work will be completed.

Pisces

Today you will get sudden money profit opportunities. Today, your special wishes are being fulfilled. If you are thinking of completing any important work of the house for many days, then it will be completed today. Students will get the full result of their hard work. Today you will get some good information related to any competitive exam. Today you will have new sources of income. The office work will be completed today better than daily.