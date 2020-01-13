Daily Horoscope January 13, 2020: Here's how Lohri will be special for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces and others

Just like every other day, January 13 will also be exciting for everyone but one thing that will make this day stand out from the rest will be the festival of Lohri. The festival is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti and holds special significance in North India. Will today bring in all the good news for you? Will it be a lucky day for your sun sign are some of the questions that Acharya Indu Prakash will answer in the horoscope segment today. Then, what are you waiting for? Have a look at the astrological predictions by him and know your future better:

1. ARIES

Aries people, today will be a great day for you. You can get help from friends in some important tasks. You can get money stuck for many days. The day can bring better results for students. Also one can get success in the competitive examination given earlier. The economic situation will remain stable. There will be a feeling of pleasant atmosphere in the family. Your confusion will be less. Today will be a good day for those involved in the field of art.

TIP- On this day, offer 11 Bel letters to Lord Shiva. Income will increase.

2. TAURUS

Taurus People today, your day will be favorable. You will be happy with the completion of any stalled work. By evening you will get some good news so that the atmosphere of the house will be filled with happiness. People around you will be happy with your personality. You will be full of freshness. You will have a better day with Lovemate. Some people will be affected by your words. The speed of thought works will be strong. You will get many opportunities to gain money. Some changes are taking place in the business. These changes will remain in your favor

TIP- Donate fruits in the temple on this day, happiness will come in your life.

3. GEMINI

Gemini people, your day will be fine today. You can benefit in business. You can get help from a colleague to complete any important work in the office and you will also get success in the work. Do not argue with anyone today, otherwise you can get in the court-court. Which will prove harmful for you. Apart from this, you need to take special care of your health. Lovemate can plan to roam somewhere. In the evening, you can talk with family members on an important topic.

TIP- Feed your cow with bread

4. CANCER

Cancer people today your day will be mixed. Support of all the members of the household can be obtained in completing the family work. Today will be normal for students of this sign. A classmate can expect to help you by sharing his point with you and you will be ready to help him. However, your health may decline in terms of health.

TIP- If these zodiac girls are not getting married, or there is an orphan coming. So on this day, the girl should worship Lord Shiva and wear a well-worn mantra.

5. LEO

Leo people today will be a happy day for you. You will get success in whatever work you want to complete. You can visit an old friend at his house. Seniors in the office will be pleased with your work. But today your day will be spent in deep meditation. You will be lost in thoughts about something. You can meet some new people today. And this visit will be beneficial. You can plan to organize a party at home. Students can get special guidance from the teacher.

TIP- 101 times today, chant the mantra: ऊं जूं स: which will help you to gain opportunities

6. VIRGO

Today will be a great day for you. Your work in the office will be appreciated. This will make your mind happy. Better relations will be established with everyone in the family. Your interest in artistic works will increase. The advice of friends regarding any new project will be beneficial. Some people will prove to be helpful regarding financial matters. But there will be a little problem in your love life.

TIP- Keep the statue of Love Bird in your bedroom. By doing this, sweetness will come in the relationship.

7. LIBRA

Libra people today new ideas will come to your mind. But you have to control your mind. Don't get into arguments with anyone. Also, if you are married, do not misunderstand any kind to improve your married life. Today you can plan any new task today. Sources of income are also likely to increase. Those working in private jobs can get a new project today, which you will also be successful in completing. Although today your health will fluctuate.

TIP- Offer water to Shivling, many new avenues of the promotion will open.

8. SCORPIO

Scorpio people will have a wonderful day today. Today you can go to the temple for darshan. Some people will be greatly influenced by your behavior today. And new people can help you with auspicious work. Your relationship will strengthen with the help of mutual trust. Your special wish which was incomplete for a long time can be fulfilled today. Support from officers in the office can increase your enthusiasm. Any important child-related work can be done.

TIP- Chant the Mantra Om Namah Shivaay 21 times, your plans will be successful.

9. SAGITTARIUS

Sagittarians will have a great day today. Your relationship with your partner will be stronger. Your hard work will bring color. Today will be favorable for career. Unfinished work in the office will be completed today. So that you will be happy inside. Seniors will get full cooperation in the work. On the other hand, if you do business, money is likely to benefit today. Today your words will get priority. Hearing them carefully, people will follow them. In the case of health too, you will feel full of freshness.

TIP- Read Gayatri Mantra on this day, family relationships will be strong.

10. CAPRICORN

Capricorn people will have a nice day today. Today you will be very successful in all tasks. Women of this zodiac can get some happy news today. Your financial side will be even better than before. You will get the support of parents so that you will be able to move forward in life. Pending work of office can be completed for many days. Students of this amount, who have been trying to go abroad for studies for a long time, can get some positive news today. Your status can increase at the social level.

TIP- Donate fruits to people sitting outside the temple, people will continue to get support in life

11. AQUARIUS

Aquarius people today will be the stars of your destiny. With the blessings of Ganapati all the work will be proved and your day will be wonderful. If married, the relationship between husband and wife will remain cordial today. Today will be a breakthrough in terms of health along with business progress. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you can meet your old friends. If you are a businessman then you can get some special success today. You can have a useful conversation with some people.

TIP- Donate something to the orphanage, your work will continue.

12. PISCES

Pisceans, today your day will be normal. Your mind can be towards social work. Your work can be appreciated among people. At the same time, you will have to work a little more to get financial benefits. Parents can take their children out for a walk today. You can also plan for any new work. While driving today, you must be careful. You should exercise restraint on your speech while talking on a matter. May otherwise be subject to debate.

TIP- To avoid depression, take bath and worship this morning and wear 2 Mukhi Rudraksha.

