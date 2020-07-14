From the Queen's Garden! Buckingham Palace launches 'unique gin' with ingredients from Queen Elizabeth's home

Image Source : INSTA/SAMHUSSEIN1,ROYALCOLLECTIONTRUST Buckingham Palace launches 'unique gin' with ingredients from Queen Elizabeth's home

Ever wondered what the royals drink? Now you will know and will be able to taste it too! Buckingham Palace has launched its own gin, straight from the Queen's Garden as the ingredients are from Queen Elizabeth's London home. The Royal Collect trust released a press release, giving details about the 'unique gin.' It read, "The spirit is infused with citrus and herbal notes derived from 12 botanicals, several of which are from Buckingham Palace garden, including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves."

The spirit has been distilled by the charity that organizes the opening of the main royal palaces and their accompanying stores to the public to raise funds for the conservation of the Queen's extensive art collection. It is one of the last great European royal collections to remain intact.

It is recommended that the 'royal spirit' be served by "pouring a measure into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon." The gin will also be served to guests at official palace events and garden parties.

The release added, "The garden at Buckingham Palace provides a habitat for 30 species of birds and more than 250 species of wildflowers. The planting of mulberry trees was popularized in England during the reign of James I, and this royal association continues today, with 40 different species of the trees in the Palace garden."

According to Darren McGrady, a former palace chef, the Queen enjoys a daily cocktail of gin and Dubbonet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice just before her lunch. It is likely that the 'unique gin' will find its place in the monarch's glass as well.

The spirit comes in an elegant packaging, a florally-decorated bottle, priced at $50.

The Royal Collection Trust has suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus pandemic as the Buckingham Palace and other royal homes such as Windsor Castle and Holyrood House were shut for tourists. A spokesperson from the charity said that it has caused the greatest challenge in history.

He added, "The closure to the public of Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and The Queen’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh has had a very significant and serious impact on our finances. Based on current cost assumptions, it is estimated that Royal Collection Trust will incur a loss of £30 million ($37.6 million) by the end of 2020/21."

