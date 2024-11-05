Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tensions in Belagavi, after Mughal emperor Aurangzeb poster surfaces

Tension spread in a residential area of ​​Belagavi in ​​Karnataka late on Sunday night after some unidentified people put up a poster of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, describing him as the real founder of united India.

However, as soon as the information was received, the police removed this poster. According to the police, some youths had put up a big poster at Shahu Nagar Circle on Bauxite Road in the city late on Saturday night. In the poster, the longest reigning Mughal emperor was called "Sultan-e-Hind" on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Given the possibility of spoiling the atmosphere, the police removed the poster on the instructions of Belagavi City Corporation and it was also objectionable. An FIR has been registered against unknown youths who put up the posters.

The BJP has demanded the arrest of the accused in this case.