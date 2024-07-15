'Have done no wrong': Shivakumar after SC dismisses his petition in disproportionate assets case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said he has done no wrong and will abide by the Supreme Cout order. His remark comes hours after the top court dismissed his petition challenging the CBI's FIR against him in the disproportionate assets case.

Shivakumar stressed that the state government had withdrawn sanction to the CBI to prosecute him and handed over the case to the Lokayukta. Hence, the CBI can't conduct the investigation, he asserted.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and S C Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order.

"We had sought for FIR to be quashed, the High Court said it cannot be done, I had filed an appeal, now I have got a message that they (Supreme Court) too have said it cannot be done. Will abide by whatever the court says," the Karnataka Congress said.

"Investigation will be there (to face). Despite saying that the CBI should not do the investigation, they are doing it. The Lokayukta is also doing the investigation. Let them do it, I have done no wrong," he added.

Pointing out that CBI continues to conduct the investigation, Shivakumar said, "once our government withdrew (prosecution sanction), once the case was given to Lokayukta, CBI cannot do the investigation, but they (CBI) have gone to the court and things are going on. I will give whatever is necessary, my assets and liabilities."

Asked whether this is being done intentionally, he said, "How can I speak on the court (matters)? Will have to abide by the court, that's all."

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Shivakumar against the October 19, 2023 order of the high court which rejected his plea. The HC also directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months.

What is the case against Shivakumar?

The CBI has alleged that Shivakumar amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period.

Based on the Income Tax Department's search operations in Shivakumar's home and offices in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against him. Based on the ED investigation, the CBI sought sanction from the state government to file an FIR against Shivakumar.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021.

The current Karnataka cabinet headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on November 23, held that the previous BJP government's move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with the law and decided to withdraw the sanction. Subsequently, a government order was issued in this regard.

