Pooja Khedkar's disability request shot down by Pune doctors in 2022, reveals document

The trouble continues for IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar Pooja Khedkar, as yet another document circulated recently allegedly questions her qualification for the Indian Administrative Services under the Physically Disabled category.

Significantly, the document pertains to Pooja Khedkar's application for a disability certificate from Pune in August 2022 but was rejected by doctors who examined her and said "it is not possible."

"Please refer to your application dated 23/08/2022 for the issue of a disability certificate for the following disability: Locomotor Disability."

"...you have been examined by the undersigned/Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and we regret to inform you that... it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favor," the communication by the hospital to Pooja Khedkar read.



It is pertinent to note that this was Khedkar's alleged second request to secure the disability certificate, earlier she reportedly applied for the same from the hospital in Ahmednagar.



'Puja Khedkar's fitness certificate for MBBS didn't mention disability'

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing fiasco, Dr Arvind Bhore, director of the Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune, from where the IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar completed her medical studies before joining the services, spoke to the media and revealed few of the shocking details against the latter.

He said, “There was no mention of any disability, whether physical or mental, in the medical fitness certificate submitted by Puja Khedkar when she joined our college in 2007."

“She had submitted a certificate showing she is from the NT (Nomadic Tribes) category and from the Vanjari community. She had submitted a caste certificate and a non-creamy layer certificate,” he added.



