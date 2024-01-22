'Ram is incomplete without Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman': Siddaramaiah questions lone idol at Ayodhya temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the saffron party has separated Lord Ram from Lakshman, Sita and Anjaneya by installing his lone idol in the Ayodhya temple.

Siddaramaiah questioned the installation of the lone statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, saying Rama cannot be complete without Lakshmana, Sita and Anjaneya.

"They (BJP) are separating Rama. This is not correct," he added.

The chief minister also alleged that BJP does not worship Lord Ram. He said that Congress worships Lord Ram of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Congress worships Rama of Mahatma Gandhi, whereas the BJP does not worship him," Siddaramaiah told reporters here after inaugurating a Ram temple.

He said he did not inaugurate the temple for political reasons.

"In my village I had built a Sriramachandra temple. I didn't do it for political reasons," the CM explained.

Siddaramaiah wondered whether Sriramachandra in Ayodhya is different from the one in villages across India.

Noting that he would go to Ayodhya some other day, the Chief Minister said he did not go there on Monday because the BJP is "politicising Lord Ram".

"There should not be any politics on Ram because Sriramachandra belongs to everyone. He is not God to the BJP alone. He is every Hindu's God," Siddaramaiah said.

"We too worship Sriramachandra and we too are his devotees. We too built a Ram temple," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

