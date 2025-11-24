Railways to run weekend special trains between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru: Check routes, timings and more The trains will comprise 20 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 Second Class Luggage-cum-Divyangjan coaches, making a total of 22 coaches.

Bengaluru:

The Central Railway's Solapur Division has announced the launch of new weekend special trains between Kalaburagi and Bengaluru Cantonment, aimed at offering passengers more convenient and comfortable travel options. As per the official release, the services will run from late November to the end of December.

The introduction of these special services is expected to ease weekend travel demand between the two cities, providing better connectivity.

Train timings and other details

According to the Central Railway's Solapur Division, Train No. 06208 Kalaburagi–Bengaluru Cantonment Special will depart Kalaburagi at 09:35 hrs every Sunday from November 23 to December 28, and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 20:30 hrs the same day.

In the return direction, Train No. 06207 Bengaluru Cantonment–Kalaburagi Special will leave Bengaluru Cantonment at 19:20 hrs every Saturday from November 22 to December 27, reaching Kalaburagi at 07:30 hrs the next morning.

Both specials will operate six trips each during the scheduled period, offering passengers additional weekend travel options between the two cities.

Train routes and halts

The trains will stop at key stations, including Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Guntakal, Adoni, Manthralayam Road, Raichur, Krishna, Yadgir, and Shahabad. Both trains will comprise 20 Sleeper Class coaches and 2 Second Class Luggage-cum-Divyangjan coaches, making a total of 22 coaches.

Reservations for these special trains, subject to special charges, are available at all computerised reservation centres and through the official Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website at www.irctc.co.in. Passengers opting for unreserved coaches can book tickets at station counters or via the UTS app.

The release stated that authorities have urged travellers to carry valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways' freight performance continues to strengthen India's economic backbone, with cumulative loading this year crossing the 1-billion-tonne mark - reaching 1020 Million Tonnes (MT) as of 19 November, according to the Ministry of Railways.

This milestone reflects broad-based support from key sectors, with coal remaining the largest contributor at 505 MT, followed by iron ore (115 MT), cement (92 MT), container traffic (59 MT), pig iron & finished steel (47 MT), fertilisers (42 MT), mineral oil (32 MT), foodgrains (30 MT), raw materials for steel plants (approx. 20 MT), and balance-other-goods (74 MT). Daily loading continues to hold strong at around 4.4 MT, higher than 4.2 MT last year, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and sustained demand.

