Karnataka govt forms SIT to investigate multiple criminal cases against BJP MLA Munirathna

In a significant development, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe multiple criminal cases against BJP MLA Munirathna, including serious allegations of a casteist slur and rape. The SIT will be led by Additional Director General of Police (CID) B.K. Singh and will consist of senior officers Labhu Ram, Soumyalatha S.K., and C.A. Simon.

The decision to form the SIT came shortly after Munirathna was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with an alleged rape case. The SIT's mandate includes not only investigating the three major cases registered against the Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA but also reviewing other criminal complaints lodged against him and his aides across various police stations in Karnataka.

Allegations and legal proceedings

Munirathna’s legal troubles began a week ago when he was arrested following two FIRs filed against him for alleged harassment, threats, and caste-based abuse. Despite being granted bail in those cases, Munirathna was arrested again on Saturday in connection with a rape case, which led to his remand.

The cases against the MLA date back to an FIR lodged on September 13 at the Vyalikaval police station, initiated by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor Cheluvaraju. In his complaint, Cheluvaraju accused Munirathna of demanding a bribe of ₹30 lakh in exchange for securing a civic contract. According to the contractor, Munirathna had initially demanded ₹20 lakh in 2021 for a solid waste management contract, which was allegedly paid. However, despite the payment, the contractor claims that Munirathna failed to secure the necessary vehicles for the contract.

The FIR also states that Munirathna repeatedly harassed and verbally abused Cheluvaraju, culminating in a physical assault in September 2023. The contractor further alleged that Munirathna had slapped him and obstructed his work, leading him to contemplate suicide. In support of his claims, Cheluvaraju released an audio recording of a conversation between him and the MLA, which he says confirms the harassment.

A second FIR was filed by a BBMP corporator, accusing Munirathna of using casteist slurs and insulting his caste and family during a confrontation. The MLA has been charged with violating sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Rape allegations emerge

Further, a third case was filed on September 19 by a 40-year-old woman who accused the MLA and six others of rape. The woman claimed the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station's jurisdiction.

Munirathna denies charges

Meanwhile, Munirathna has vehemently denied all the allegations against him, calling them "far from the truth" and accusing his political opponents of orchestrating a conspiracy. "For the last 15 years, there have been no complaints or allegations of this nature against me. It is only after the recent Lok Sabha elections that these conspiracies have been hatched to target me," Munirathna said in a statement.

