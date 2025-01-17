MUDA scam: Trouble for CM Siddaramaiah as ED attaches wife's 142 properties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Siddaramaiah

MUDA scam: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bangalore Zonal Office has provisionally attached 142 immovable properties having a market value of Rs. 300 Crore (approx.) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka and others. The attached properties are registered in the name of various individuals who are working as real estate businessmen and agents. According to reports, the seized property was allotted to the wife of Siddaramaiah.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Lokayuktha Police Mysore under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Siddaramaiah and others, who is the incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka.

It is alleged that Siddaramaiah has used his political influence to get compensation for 14 sites in the name of his wife Smt. BM Parvathi in lieu of 3 Acres 16 Guntas of land acquired by MUDA. The land was originally acquired by MUDA for Rs.3,24,700/-. The compensation in the form of 14 sites at Posh locality is worth Rs. 56 Crore (approximately). The role of ex-MUDA commissioner DB Natesh has emerged as instrumental in the illegal allotment of compensation sites to Smt. BM Parvathi.

Searches conducted during the investigation further revealed that a large number of sites, other than 14 sites allotted to BM Parvathi, have been illegally allotted by MUDA as compensation to real estate businessmen, who in turn have sold these sites at huge profit and generated huge amount of unaccounted cash. The profit so generated has been laundered and shown as derived from legitimate sources.

The searches also revealed that sites have been allotted in the name of Benamis/dummy persons of influential persons and real estate businessmen. The incriminating evidences concerning payment of illegal gratification to then MUDA chairman & MUDA commissioner in the form of immovable property, MUDA sites, cash, etc., were recovered. The illegal gratification, thus received, was further laundered and shown as derived from legitimate sources. It has also been revealed that money was routed through a co-operative society for purchase of property, luxury vehicles etc. in the name of relatives of GT Dinesh Kumar, who was the previous commissioner of MUDA.

Further investigation is under progress.