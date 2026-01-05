Karnataka: 11 monkeys found dead in Tumakuru forest area; samples sent for forensic analysis A post-mortem examination was conducted, and prima facie findings suggest suspected food poisoning, as rice was found in the oesophagus and intestines of the animals.

Tumakuru (Karnataka) :

At least 11 monkeys, including two langurs, were found dead over the past two days in a forest area of Tumakuru district of Karnataka, officials said on Monday. The carcasses of nine monkeys and two langurs were discovered scattered within a radius of 200 to 500 metres in the Devarayanadurga–Durgadahalli forest area of Tumakuru taluk, news agency PTI reported.

Forest officials rushed to the spot on Friday evening after the first reports emerged, and more dead animals were found again on Saturday morning.

Food poisoning suspected

A post-mortem examination was conducted, and preliminary findings point to suspected food poisoning. A senior forest official said rice was found in the oesophagus and intestines of the animals, indicating they may have consumed leftover or decayed food.

Officials also noted that the mouth and neck portions of the animals appeared bluish, further strengthening suspicions of poisoning. However, they ruled out any immediate signs of disease and said the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after laboratory analysis.

Samples of the viscera have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for detailed examination, with reports expected soon.

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings, and surveillance in the area has been intensified to prevent any recurrence.

