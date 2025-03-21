Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, inaugurates ABPS meet in Bengaluru | Video On the coming Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025, Sangh work is completing its hundred years; for this reason, Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to 2026 will be considered the centenary completion year of the Sangh.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (March 21) inaugurated the three-day meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Sangh's top decision-making body, that will discuss Manipur situation, as well as the attempts to create the 'North-South divide' in the country.

Addressing a press meet, RSS joint secretary CR Mukunda said, "Intense decisions on some of the contemporary and burning issues," will be addressed during the meeting, that will be attended by heads of 32 affiliated orgiansation of RSS.

"Manipur is going through a rough patch for the past 20 months, but there is some hope today. As we go through the vison of the central government, which are political and some of which are administrative, it has risen hopes for the people of Manipur," Mukunda said.

He said the RSS has been analysing the situation and it believed that "it will take a long time for a natural atmosphere to be created". The RSS joint secretary said that forces challenging national unity were a matter of worry.

"As an organisation, we are concerned about the forces which are challenging national unity, especially raising the North-South divide, whether it is about delimitation or languages," Mukunda said.

He said RSS volunteers and functionalities of different organisations related to the 'Sangh Parivar' are trying their best to bring in harmony, especially in certain states.

According to Mukunda, RSS has grown manifold in the last one year.

"Presently, there are 83,129 active Shakhas, which is over 10,000 more than what we had last year," he explained.

According to a statement issued from the Parchar Pramukh, Sunil Ambedkar, said, "In the Sangh system, this Baithak (meeting) is considered to be the highest decision-making body, and it is organised every year.

The Baithak will be held on the premises of Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru. The Baithak will discuss the Sangh's annual report (Karyavritta) for the last year (2024-25). In addition to the critical analysis, reporting on special initiatives will also be done. Along with reviewing the progress of the centenary year, a framework of various programmes, events, and campaigns for the upcoming year will be prepared for the meeting.

Two resolutions on national issues will be considered for adoption. Also, as expected from Sangh shakhas, the work of social change, especially the efforts of Panch Parivartan, is expected to be discussed. The agenda of the Baithak includes an analysis of the country's current scenario, including a discussion on the follow-up activities, in addition to the issue of Hindu awakening.RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all the Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretaries), other office bearers, and members of the executive committee are going to attend the meeting. A total of 1500 Karyakartas, mainly elected representatives from Prant and Kshetra levels, are expected to participate in this meeting. The National President, General Secretary and Organising Secretary of RSS-Inspired Organisations will also be present.