Kharge urges Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to work together for Karnataka's development amid power struggles Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to work in unity for the state's development, amid growing speculation over leadership changes within the party.

Amidst the ongoing power struggle within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to work in harmony for the state's development. Speaking at an event to flag off the Kalyana Patha project in Jewargi on Saturday, Kharge emphasized that if both leaders continue to move in different directions, it would be difficult for the party and the state.

Kharge praised Siddaramaiah for presenting a record 16th budget, calling it a “good budget,” and applauded his leadership in benefiting the people of Karnataka. He also lauded Shivakumar’s past contributions, particularly during his tenure as Energy Minister, Irrigation Minister, and as the state Congress president, recognizing his commitment to serving the people and the party.

While acknowledging their individual contributions, Kharge stressed the importance of unity between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. He said, "If they go together in the same direction, it will be correct. If they go in different directions, it will be difficult." Kharge’s remarks come amid increasing speculation about a potential change in leadership within the state Congress under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress chief, has been vocal about his ambition to become the Chief Minister. While some Congress leaders support his claim, several ministers and leaders close to Siddaramaiah have dismissed the idea of leadership change, asserting that the current CM will complete his full five-year term.

Kharge, who currently serves as the AICC president, mentioned his support base in Kalaburagi, recalling his own loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The veteran leader further remarked on how some individuals, including Shivakumar and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, look for divine intervention in their pursuits, while he focuses on achieving progress through the will of the people.

Kharge concluded by stressing the need for good governance and ensuring that positive changes continue to benefit the people of Karnataka.

