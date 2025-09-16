Karnataka weather update: Heavy rains predicted till September 18, alert issued for several regions The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state on Tuesday.

Bengaluru:

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thundershowers for most of the north Karnataka districts on Tuesday and Wednesday and has issued a yellow alert for two days. A heavy rain alert has also been issued for several regions.

Heavy rains are predicted till September 18

In the meantime, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate rain and isolated heavy rain with thundershowers and strong winds are likely to occur in the north interior districts of the state till September 18. Rainfall activity is likely to decrease in the remaining days."

As per the weather department, humidity levels may continue around 91 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. Heavy rainfall in the state might temporarily disrupt electricity. And traffic jams are expected at several junctions.

Heavy rain lashed several parts of state on Monday

Heavy rains continued in the state on Monday and the link road to several villages was cut off following the submergence of a bridge near Hutti Gold Mines in Lingsugur taluk, Raichur district, on Monday.

Because of heavy rains, a bridge on the bypass of the Bidar-Chamarajanagar National Highway (150 A) near Sindhanur was swept away following flash floods in the stream. One house in ward 5 in Lingasugur was damaged in a lightning strike.

Over 16 houses in Hutti Gold Mines and at several villages in Gurugunta hobli have been partially damaged in the overnight rain.

Also Read:

Bengaluru weather update: IMD predicts rain with thunderstorms for next few days, check full forecast