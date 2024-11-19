Karnataka: Seeking expert advice on joint surgeries for free? Here's helpline number launched by govt

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

In an attempt to provide support to people who are suffering from joint issue, the Karnataka government launched a dedicated, round-the-clock helpline for patients. The new helpline service, 18004258330, will provide free second opinion on complex elective joint surgeries.

The new helpline service will operate 24/7 under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister's Arogya Karnataka (AB-PMJAY-CM's-ArK). It will assist individuals seeking expert advice on joint replacement surgeries in the state.

With the increasing prevalence of arthritis, age-related joint degeneration, and injuries, joint replacement surgeries such as total knee and hip replacements are on the rise. Patients often face dilemmas in deciding on the best available treatment or surgery.

Launching the helpline, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasised that this initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving healthcare access in Karnataka, ensuring every citizen receives comprehensive, personalised medical advice for managing joint-related issues.

Health officials stated that the helpline aims to provide evidence-based guidance to patients with knee and hip problems, helping them make well-informed decisions about the most appropriate treatment options.

"The helpline will offer a platform in Kannada and English, where individuals can connect with expert joint replacement surgeons, ask questions, receive second opinions on treatment plans, and clarify any misconceptions about their condition, treatment, surgical options, and rehabilitation programmes," Gundu Rao said.

This initiative allows patients to discuss alternatives to surgery, understand the advantages and disadvantages of joint replacement surgery, and explore all available options.

A unique feature of the helpline is its ability to empower the general public with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health, officials said.

In a statement, the health department explained that seeking a second opinion provides patients with additional perspectives on their diagnosis and treatment options, enabling them to make decisions based on more complete information.

"In complex cases, a second opinion can confirm or challenge the initial diagnosis, offering less invasive or lower-risk alternatives, including non-surgical options, especially for those advised to undergo major surgery," the statement read.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Maharashtra Polls: BJP leader Vinod Tawde accused of distributing cash, FIR filed