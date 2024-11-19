Maharashtra Polls: BJP leader Vinod Tawde accused of distributing cash, FIR filed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

A day ahead of the polling in the state, the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday (November 19) registered an FIR against the BJP's state general secretary Vinod Tawde and party candidate from Nallasopara Assembly seat Rajan Naik over accusations of distributing money to voters in Palghar.

According to the information released, the FIR was filed after the EC lodged a complaint against Tawde and Rajan Naik with Maharashtra police, who were allegedly found involved in distributing cash to voters. The authorities stated, ''They are taking action against whatever happened in the hotel. The press conference held on the premises was also illegal. We will take action as per law.''

About the incident

Significantly, the EC's action came amid the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leaders accusing Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crore at a hotel in Virar to woo voters, mere a day ahead of the polling in the state. The BJP leader vehemently denied the accusations against him, stating he was only providing guidance to party workers on poll procedures. However, a viral video of the incident showed BVA party supporters barging into the Virar hotel room and taking out bundles of cash from a bag while the senior BJP leader was sitting at a distance. The video also showed people started taking pictures of the BJP leader before the police escorted him.

'I have been in politics for the last 40 years...'

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the ruckus caused by the cash-for-votes allegations, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde dismissed allegations against him. He stated, "Today, as I was passing by that area (Vasai-Virar), our candidate Rajan Naik asked me to join them to have tea. 200-250 booths in charge were present there. Later, Hitendra Thakur and his son came there and said that money was being distributed. Their party workers also came and caused a ruckus. It is not wrong to go and meet party workers who work day and night for the party.

"I have been in politics for the last 40 years, and I have never been involved in a case relating to money. Why are Supriya Sule and Rahul Gandhi saying all this? After all this, Hitendra Thakur and Kshitij Thakur dropped me in their car," he added.