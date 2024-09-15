Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Karnataka: Security breach at CM Siddaramaiah's event as man tries to step on stage | WATCH

Karnataka: Security breach at CM Siddaramaiah's event as man tries to step on stage | WATCH

An unidentified man tried to step on the stage where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was sitting in a major security breach of the Karnataka CM.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bengaluru Updated on: September 15, 2024 12:19 IST
Visual from the spot
Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's security was breached by an unidentified man at an event where the Congress leader was sitting on stage. The man was stopped by the police before he could step on to the stage.

What actually happened?

In the Karnataka Assembly premises, during a Democracy Day event, a man broke through the security cordon and tried to approach CM Siddaramaiah to drape a shawl over him. Before the man could reach the stage, police officers quickly apprehended him. The identity of the man has not yet been determined, but preliminary investigations suggest that he is a fan of Siddaramaiah and wanted to honor him by presenting the shawl.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement