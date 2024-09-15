Karnataka: Security breach at CM Siddaramaiah's event as man tries to step on stage | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual from the spot

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's security was breached by an unidentified man at an event where the Congress leader was sitting on stage. The man was stopped by the police before he could step on to the stage.

What actually happened?

In the Karnataka Assembly premises, during a Democracy Day event, a man broke through the security cordon and tried to approach CM Siddaramaiah to drape a shawl over him. Before the man could reach the stage, police officers quickly apprehended him. The identity of the man has not yet been determined, but preliminary investigations suggest that he is a fan of Siddaramaiah and wanted to honor him by presenting the shawl.