Karnataka: Over 500 people fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Udupi

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Over 500 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a local overhead tank in Uppunda in the Udupi district of Karnataka, Dr IP Gadad, District health officer said on Saturday (October 5). This comes after water-borne pathogenic salmonella bacillary strains were found in the water which was supplied to the two wards.

The official said that a team was sent on September 30 to check both villages using the same water source and it was reported that these bacterial strains were detected in 56 cases.

“More than 500 people fell ill after drinking contaminated water supplied from a local overhead tank in Uppunda in Udupi district. None of the sick are in serious condition... Water-borne pathogenic salmonella bacillary strains were found in the water supplied to the two wards. We sent a team on September 30 to check both the villages using the same water source and nearby villages and reported that these bacterial strains were detected in 56 cases,” Gadad said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Will Karnataka implement caste census soon? Siddaramaiah says decision likely after cabinet meet