Will Karnataka implement caste census soon? Siddaramaiah says decision likely after cabinet meet

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he will hold a discussion with the Minister of Backward Classes next week.

Published on: October 04, 2024
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted that the decision on the implementation of the caste census report will be taken in the cabinet meeting after holding a discussion on the matter. The chief minister said that he will hold a discussion with the Minister of Backward Classes next week.

The caste census report in Congress-ruled Karnataka was submitted to the government in February of this year. The Chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, Jayaprakash Hegde submitted the report. The demand for the nationwide caste census has been a major Congress agenda with other INDIA bloc parties also raising their voices.

Earlier In June, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi had launched a scathing attack on Congress amid demand for a nationwide caste census. Trivedi had criticised the Karnataka government for not releasing the data of the caste census.

"In Karnataka, they have already done the caste survey but still, they are not disclosing the data. Karnataka Dy CM has threatened that if you disclose the data, then what will be the consequences," Trivedi said.

