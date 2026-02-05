Karnataka man wins Rs 49 crore lottery in UAE's Big Ticket lucky draw, to share prize with friend With this huge sum, Shantanu Shettygar, a resident of Karnataka, has become one of the biggest millionaires in Big Ticket history overnight.

Udupi:

A young man from Karnataka has won a massive lottery in the popular Big Ticket lucky draw in the UAE, raking in a huge sum of money. Shantanu Shettygar, a resident of Katapadi Mattu in Udupi district, won 20 million dirhams, amounting to nearly Rs 49 crore, in the draw held in Abu Dhabi. The Big Ticket draw also featured several other prizes, with five winners bagging 1 million dirhams each, along with a luxury car, adding to the excitement of the event.

Shantanu, an NRI who currently works in the retail sector in Oman, had purchased ticket number 305810, which emerged as the winning ticket in Series 283. He received the life-changing news through a surprise phone call during the live broadcast of the draw, which was watched by thousands of people across the world.

Speaking to the organisers on air, an elated Shantanu said, "I am very happy with this win. I haven't yet decided what to do with the money." He also revealed that the ticket was bought jointly with a friend and that the prize money would be shared with him, in line with the rules.

With this windfall, Shettygar has overnight joined the list of the biggest winners in Big Ticket history, turning a shared dream into a life-changing reality.

