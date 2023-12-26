Karnataka logs 34 JN.1 cases, including three deaths due to new variant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka government steps of initiatives to contain the infection

Coronavirus cases once again started spreading rapidly, especially in the southern region. Karnataka reported 34 new cases of Covid-19's new sub-variant JN.1. This takes the total number of active cases in the state to 436, a Health bulletin said.

The state government stepped up initiatives to contain the infection. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao appealed to the people not to panic saying these figures were expected and the government had already made preparations for it.

Three Covid deaths

Yesterday, Karnataka reported overall 125 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three new coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin issued by the Health department on Monday, in the last 24 hours, as many as 30 patients have been discharged, a total of 3,155 tests have been conducted including - 2,072 RT-PCR and 1,083 Rapid Antigen tests. The positivity rate stands at 3.96 per cent while case fatality rate stands at 2.4 per cent.

The new three Covid-19-related deaths were reported in Dakshina Kannada on December 22, in Hassan on December 23 and in Dakshina Kannada on December 24. All patients complained of breathlessness, it said.

Preparations for making Covid ward begin

The Health Minister said that preparations have again been started to create separate Covid wards in all government hospitals.

"The work of supplying testing kits has been expedited. At present 10 thousand testing kits have been purchased. Instructions have been given not to take any laxity in testing, tracking and treatment. Testing is being increased on the state borders, especially the borders with Kerala," the officials said.

Is JN.1 variant of Corona dangerous?

According to the Health Department, these three patients were suffering from other serious diseases. Out of the remaining 31 patients, only 6 patients have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, while the other 25 patients are being treated at home. The Health Department estimates that more cases of JN.1 variant will be reported in the coming days, but since experts have not termed this sub-variant as dangerous, the government does not want to take too strict action at the moment. However, senior citizens and people in crowded areas have been instructed to wear masks. At present no restrictions have been imposed regarding New Year celebrations.