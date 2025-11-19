Karnataka issues advisory for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala as amoebic meningoencephalitis cases rise Advisory for Sabarimala pilgrims: The Karnataka government urged people to use nose clips or tightly hold their noses to prevent water from entering while bathing in stagnant water.

In the wake of rising cases of Amoebic meningoencephalitis caused by "brain-eating amoeba" Naegleria fowleri found in Kerala, the Karnataka government has issued a safety advisory to Sabarimala pilgrims from the state. In the advisory, the Karnataka government urged the pilgrims to be vigilant and adhere to necessary precautions or safety measures to prevent infection. The safety advisory has been issued by the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.

"Take precautions by using nose clips or holding your nose tightly while bathing in stagnant water during the Yatra to prevent water from entering," it said.

"If you experience symptoms such as fever, severe headache, nausea or vomiting, stiff neck, confusion or changes in mental status and behavorial disorders within seven days of contact with water, do not ignore it and contact the nearest government hospital or doctor for emergency care," he added.

It should be noted that Naegleria fowleri is a free-living amoeba mainly found in warm freshwater sources like stagnant water, ponds or swimming pools and lakes.

Highlighting that the infection does not spread from person to person or by drinking contaminated water, the advisory said, Naegleria fowleri is a highly virulent microorganism that, when inhaled through water, can reach the brain and cause a rare, serious or fatal disease called Amoebic meningoencephalitis.

In the health advisory, the Karnataka government that the amoeba is primarily found in warm freshwater sources and mud, and is not spread from person to person or through drinking contaminated water.

