Karnataka government suspends Panchayat officer for attending RSS march The Karnataka government has suspended Praveen Kumar KP, a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) from Raichur district, for participating in a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary march in uniform.

Praveen Kumar KP, serving in Sirwar taluk, Raichur district, was suspended by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on October 12. He took part in an RSS centenary route march held in Lingsugur, wearing the organisation’s uniform and carrying a stick, which led to his suspension.

Suspension cites violation of service conduct rules

The suspension order, issued by IAS officer Arundhati Chandrashekar, stated that Kumar violated Rule 3 of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021. These rules require government officials to maintain political neutrality, discipline, and appropriate conduct. Kumar will remain suspended with subsistence allowance pending a departmental inquiry.

Political context

This disciplinary action follows recent tensions between the Karnataka government and RSS. IT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge recently urged the Chief Minister to ban RSS activities in government institutions and called for strict action against government employees linked to the organisation.

While Kharge defended the move as enforcement of service rules and not targeting any religion, the BJP condemned the suspension, calling it politically motivated and accusing the Congress of intolerance towards Hindu organisations.