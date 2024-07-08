Monday, July 08, 2024
     
  4. Pratap, son-in-law of former Karnataka minister and BJP leader BC Patil, dies by suicide

The police were alerted immediately and rushed Pratap to Honnali Hospital. He was later transferred to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where he unfortunately passed away.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Shivamogga (Karnataka)
Updated on: July 08, 2024 18:44 IST
Karnataka
Pratap, the son-in-law of former BJP minister BC Patil, tragically died by suicide today. The incident occurred in Arakere, Honnali taluk of Davanagere. Pratap consumed poison in his car near a forest at around 3:30 PM. After taking the poison, he called his family to inform them of his intentions. 

No suicide note was found. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind Pratap's suicide.

