Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pratap, son-in-law of former Karnataka minister and BJP leader BC Patil, dies by suicide

Pratap, the son-in-law of former BJP minister BC Patil, tragically died by suicide today. The incident occurred in Arakere, Honnali taluk of Davanagere. Pratap consumed poison in his car near a forest at around 3:30 PM. After taking the poison, he called his family to inform them of his intentions.

No suicide note was found. The police are currently investigating the reasons behind Pratap's suicide.

In a separate case, Rajesh Shah, father of the absconding accused Mihir Shah, has been granted bail by the court on a provisional cash bond of Rs 15,000.