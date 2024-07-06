'He has bomb in bag': Woman calls Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend boarding flight. This happened next

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru.

A woman called Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and alerted officials that a person who was going to Mumbai was carrying a bomb in his bag. Receiving inputs from the woman, the airport staff was alerted and a search drill was launched for the person the woman mentioned on the call.

Upon finding the person, the authorities frisked the man and checked his luggage but didn't find any explosives.

Further investigation into the matter brought to light that the woman who called the authorities was present at the airport only and the man who she mentioned was her boyfriend.

The woman scripted this entire drama to stop her boyfriend from going to Mumbai.

Both the woman and her boyfriend were at the airport and going to board different flights to Mumbai. They were at the lounge but the woman wanted to stop her boyfriend from going to Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place on June 26 and a case under Section 505 (1)(B) -- statements conducting to public mischief -- has been registered. On the call with airport authorities, the woman told the staff "he has a bomb in his bag".

Further investigation into the case is underway.

ALSO READ | Vistara’s Mumbai-bound flight from Thiruvananthapuram receives bomb threat, searches held