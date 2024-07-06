Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. 'He has bomb in bag': Woman calls Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend boarding flight. This happened next

'He has bomb in bag': Woman calls Bengaluru airport to stop boyfriend boarding flight. This happened next

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru received a bomb threat call from a woman who informed authorities that a man was carrying explosives in his bag. However, it later turned out to be a hoax.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2024 21:42 IST
The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda
Image Source : PTI The newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru.

A woman called Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport and alerted officials that a person who was going to Mumbai was carrying a bomb in his bag. Receiving inputs from the woman, the airport staff was alerted and a search drill was launched for the person the woman mentioned on the call.

Upon finding the person, the authorities frisked the man and checked his luggage but didn't find any explosives.

Further investigation into the matter brought to light that the woman who called the authorities was present at the airport only and the man who she mentioned was her boyfriend.

The woman scripted this entire drama to stop her boyfriend from going to Mumbai.

Both the woman and her boyfriend were at the airport and going to board different flights to Mumbai. They were at the lounge but the woman wanted to stop her boyfriend from going to Mumbai.

The incident reportedly took place on June 26 and a case under Section 505 (1)(B) -- statements conducting to public mischief -- has been registered. On the call with airport authorities, the woman told the staff "he has a bomb in his bag".

Further investigation into the case is underway.

ALSO READ | Vistara’s Mumbai-bound flight from Thiruvananthapuram receives bomb threat, searches held

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement