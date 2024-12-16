Padma Shri awardee Tulsi Gowda passes away: Know all about the 'Encyclopedia of Forests'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tulsi Gowda

Tulsi Gowda passes away: 'Vriksha Mata' Tulsi Gowda, renowned for her environmental contributions, has passed away at the age of 86. Gowda, a member of the Halakki community, who was suffering from age-related ailments, breathed her last today (December 16) at her residence in Honnalli village in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

Known for her humble demeanor, she famously walked barefoot and dressed in tribal attire to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2021, in front of dignitaries including the President and Prime Minister. Her dedication to afforestation and conservation earned her the title of "Vriksha Mata" (Mother of Trees).

Known as 'Encyclopedia of Forests'

Gowda is credited for planting more than 30,000 trees cared for nearly 100,000 trees in Karnataka on her own. She was known as the 'Encyclopedia of Forests' and by her tribe as the 'tree goddess' because of her knowledge of the forest.

According to UNESCO, she is known for her self-taught ability to identify the mother tree of every species of tree in the forest. Mother trees are significant because of their age and size with the most connected nodes in the forest. These underground nodes are used to connect mother trees with saplings and seedlings as the mother tree exchanges life-giving nutrients. She is an expert in seed collection, and extraction of seeds from mother trees to regenerate and regrow entire plant species.

Born in 1944, into the Halakki tribal family in Karnataka, in a family of very modest means, Tulsi did not receive a formal education and lost her father at 2 years of age. She worked alongside her mother as a day labourer for 35 years until she was offered a permanent position at the Karnataka Forestry Department in recognition of her work towards conservation, and her knowledge of botany.

Her contributions have strengthened one community reserve, five tiger reserves, fifteen conservation reserves and thirty wildlife sanctuaries and these afforestation efforts helped the forest department in using traditional knowledge sustainably, prevent poachers and forest fires from destroying wildlife and provide sustainable livelihood and education to the community. In the traditions of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribe, matriarchy is connected deeply to nature and cares for the land.

