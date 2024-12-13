Bengaluru weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall | Check forecast here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Rain lashes the city amidst a forecast by the India Meteorological Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru warning of heavy rains over the next four days from Thursday. A low-pressure system across the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast is bringing heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Puducherry.

Yellow alert for Bangalore, surrounding districts

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rains in urban Bengaluru, rural Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Kolar and Ramanagara till December 13. Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also expected to receive heavy rains till December 14.

Weather impact: Temperatures in Bengaluru are forecasted to range between 18 degree Celsius and 30 degree celsius. Coastal and interior districts may witness intense spells of rain, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Cyclonic circulation behind rainfall

According to IMD scientist GS Patil, a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is sending cold air towards southern India. “We anticipate moderate to heavy rain in parts of the state, particularly in coastal and southern districts,” he said.

This weather pattern follows the recent rains due to Cyclone Fengal, which also affected the region.

Rainfall updates across the region

Tamil Nadu : Chennai is under alert, with moderate to intense rainfall predicted through Thursday, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

: Chennai is under alert, with moderate to intense rainfall predicted through Thursday, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). Puducherry : Heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas.

: Heavy rainfall on Wednesday caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. Karnataka districts: Dakshina Kannada, Davanagere, Gadag, and Kalaburagi have already reported rainfall. In addition, Chikkamagaluru recorded a low temperature of 13.4°C, while Belagavi, Bidar, and Vijayapura experienced drops of 4-6°C.

What to expect

Residents in Bengaluru and other affected regions are advised to prepare for potential disruptions, including waterlogging and traffic delays. Authorities recommend avoiding waterlogged areas and following weather updates for safety.

Further rainfall updates and forecasts are expected as the low-pressure system continues to move across southern India.

Also read | India, UAE discuss India-Middle East-Europe Corridor: PM Modi meets UAE deputy PM