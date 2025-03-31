Violence and tensions mar Eid celebrations in Uttar Pradesh: Clashes in Meerut, Moradabad and Saharanpur Violence and tensions erupted in Uttar Pradesh during Eid celebrations, with clashes in Meerut, Hapur, Saharanpur, and Moradabad, despite police efforts to manage the situation.

On the occasion of Eid, which began with morning prayers, reports of violence and unrest have emerged from several places in Uttar Pradesh. In Meerut's Jani police station area, a violent clash broke out between two groups from the Muslim community in the town of Sivalkhas. The dispute, which started as a disagreement among children, quickly escalated into a full-scale brawl, resulting in stone-throwing and physical altercations. In the chaos, gunshots were fired, leaving one person injured. The situation has raised concerns, with several others reported to have been injured in the incident.

Despite the severity of the conflict, no formal complaints have been filed by either party with the police yet. However, a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, prompted the police to take immediate action. Jani, the station officer, confirmed that the incident took place earlier this morning, and that appropriate legal measures will be taken once a complaint is received.

Meanwhile, in Hapur, tensions also flared during the Eid prayers when a disagreement occurred between the police and the worshippers. The conflict arose after the police, who had set up barricades to manage the crowd at the Eidgah, stopped some worshippers from entering the premises after it became crowded. This decision angered the worshippers, but after a brief exchange, the police were able to calm the situation and the worshippers returned peacefully.

In Saharanpur, following the Eid prayers, some people were seen waving the Palestinian flag while others wore black bands on their arms in solidarity. In Moradabad, a similar scene played out at the Eidgah where tensions between the police and some worshippers led to a confrontation.

Moradabad police had made extensive efforts to manage the large crowd, with officers announcing over loudspeakers, calling on worshippers to gather at the Eidgah as soon as possible. The officers urged them to hurry as the prayer time was nearing, and volunteers were also involved in gathering people. As the announcement echoed through the streets, worshippers could be seen hurrying towards the mosque to avoid missing the prayers.

While the day started with festivities, these incidents remind us of the underlying tensions that sometimes surface during such large gatherings, even amid a religious celebration like Eid. The police are closely monitoring the situation in the affected areas and are ensuring that the situation remains under control.