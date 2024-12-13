India, UAE discuss India-Middle East-Europe Corridor: PM Modi meets UAE deputy PM

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi meets UAE deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held high-level talks on Thursday to discuss the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEEC), a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and prosperity.

PM Modi highlights IMEEC as a ‘historic initiative’

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of IMEEC during the discussion, describing it as a transformational project to enhance economic connectivity and regional integration. He also conveyed his best wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The talks highlighted the usual high-level bilateral cooperation between the two countries, including Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to India in September 2024, which PM Modi termed a sign of “generational continuity” in bilateral relations.

Strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership

Both the leaders stressed the importance of deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation between India and the UAE in areas such as:

Technology and innovation

Energy collaboration

Strengthening people-to-people ties

While the UAE Foreign Minister also shared insights on the prevailing situation in West Asia, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to peace, stability and stability in the region.

Focus on Indians in the UAE

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the UAE leadership for supporting the welfare of Indian expatriates living in the UAE. These regions are an integral part of bilateral relations, contributing to economic and cultural exchanges.

PM Modi on regional stability

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated, “Happy to receive Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region.”

Key bilateral meetings

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in New Delhi to attend the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting, both crucial platforms for advancing mutual cooperation.

This meeting is seen as a step forward in further solidifying the India-UAE relationship while pushing forward the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Corridor initiative, a project with the potential to reshape global trade dynamics.

