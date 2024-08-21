Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
  4. Karnataka: Cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery in Shivamogga | Watch

Karnataka: Cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery in Shivamogga | Watch

Shivamogga cylinder blast: An electric short circuit in a refrigerator is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Two commercial gas cylinders blew up due to the blaze, the police said.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Shivamogga (Karnataka)
Updated on: August 21, 2024 20:59 IST
Karnataka Cylinders blast, cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery sweets shop, Shivamogg
Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: Cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga cylinder blast: A fire broke out inside a bakery at Ayanur in Karnataka's Shivamogga district following which two cylinders at the eatery exploded today (August 21). The incident took place at the SLV Iyangar Bakery and Sweets on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred in the afternoon and no casualties were reported. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The blasts created panic among locals.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which people are seen running after the explosion. There have been no casualties reported so far as everyone evacuated the bakery when the incident occurred.

Karnataka: Five Zika virus cases detected in Bengaluru

Big relief for Siddaramaiah in MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC says no action will be taken till Aug 29

Karnataka Congress leader warns Governor of 'Bangladesh-like fate': 'Withdraw order or…' | WATCH

WATCH: Local Cong leader suffers heart attack, collapses on stage while briefing media in Karnataka

More details are awaited in this regard. 

 
