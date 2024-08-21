Karnataka: Cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery in Shivamogga | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka: Cylinders explode after fire at SLV Iyangar bakery in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga cylinder blast: A fire broke out inside a bakery at Ayanur in Karnataka's Shivamogga district following which two cylinders at the eatery exploded today (August 21). The incident took place at the SLV Iyangar Bakery and Sweets on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon and no casualties were reported. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The blasts created panic among locals.

The video of the incident has gone viral in which people are seen running after the explosion. There have been no casualties reported so far as everyone evacuated the bakery when the incident occurred.

More details are awaited in this regard.