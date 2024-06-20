Twin cylinder blast in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, several injured, five critical

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Several people were injured including some serious ones in a cylinder blast incident which took place in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. According to the reports, a loud explosion was heard after two LPG cylinders exploded at a dhaba in Bahadurgarh. At least nine people have been injured in the incident out of which the condition of five is said to be critical. The incident took place near Metro Pillar 770 in the Modern Industrial Area.

Those injured in the cylinder blast incident included workers at the dhaba and people who were passing by the place. The injured are being treated at JJ Hospital. The condition of five of them is critical, with burns up to 50 per cent.

A person's leg was also broken in the stampede that occurred due to the cylinder explosion. Further probe into the matter is underway.

In another incident, at least seven inmates were wounded in a gas cylinder blast inside a jail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, authorities said.

The blast took place inside the kitchen of the district Jail in the north Kashmir district, said an official. The injured, seven in all, were rushed to a hospital, which referred five of them to a hospital in the state capital.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident, the official said.

