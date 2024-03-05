Karnataka CM, Cabinet Ministers receive emails threatening to cause explosions, police launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar along with several other cabinet ministers on Tuesday received emails threatening to cause explosions in buses, other vehicles and public areas throughout the state, the police said. State Home Minister G Parameshwara also received the threat email by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com.

"What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka," the mail read.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion," it stated.

Police register case

The Bengaluru City Crime Branch Police has registered a case in connection with the matter.

Shivakumar reacts

Deputy CM Shivakumar said that the police have taken up the investigation into the matter.

Shivakumar said: "We don’t know whether it is bogus, fraud, true, false or blackmailer. We have sent it to our police officers. They are on the job."

The mail comes close on the heels of the low-intensity blast at an eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' in the Brookfield area here on March one.

(With inputs from agencies)