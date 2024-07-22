Monday, July 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Bengaluru: Woman awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation, 20 years after needle left in body

Bengaluru: Woman awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation, 20 years after needle left in body

The commission directed the hospital and two doctors to pay Rs 50,000 in litigation expenses, while New India Assurance Co Ltd was ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh for "professional and medical negligence." The needle was discovered and removed in 2010, leading to the compensation claim.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Bengaluru Updated on: July 22, 2024 17:21 IST
Karnataka Bengaluru
Image Source : FREEPIK Medical team performing operation Group of surgeons at work in operating theatre toned in blue Doctor operation in operation room at hospital.

A Bengaluru woman has been awarded Rs 5 lakh in compensation by the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, nearly 20 years after a 3.2 cm surgical needle was left in her body post-surgery at a private hospital. The commission directed Deepak Hospital and two doctors to pay Padmavathi, a resident of Jayanagar, Rs 50,000 for litigation expenses. New India Assurance Co., Ltd, which covered the hospital expenses, was ordered to pay her Rs 5 lakh for "professional and medical negligence."

The incident

In 2004, the then 32-year-old Padmavathi underwent hernia surgery at Deepak Hospital, where her appendix was also removed. The day after surgery, she experienced severe pain, which was dismissed as post-surgery discomfort. Despite repeated complaints of acute stomach and back pain, she received only painkillers.

Discovery and removal of needle

In 2010, Padmavathi visited another hospital, where a scan revealed a foreign object in her abdomen and back. She underwent surgery to remove the 3.2 cm surgical needle and subsequently filed a complaint with the consumer forum.

Consumer forum's verdict

The forum acknowledged the severe pain and inconvenience suffered by Padmavathi due to the negligence. It ruled that she is entitled to a "global compensation" of Rs 5 lakh, to be paid by the insurance company. Additionally, the two doctors involved were ordered to cover Rs. 50,000 in litigation expenses.

Also read | Baby boy born with 25 fingers and toes in Karnataka, family hails as divine blessing

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement