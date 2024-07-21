Baby boy born with 25 fingers and toes in Karnataka, family hails as divine blessing

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A baby boy born with 25 fingers in Karnataka

Often, we hear of people born with the strangest abilities, but have you ever heard of a child born with a total of 25 fingers? It seems shocking, but this has actually happened in Karnataka, where doctors reported the rare birth of a boy with 25 fingers in the state's Bagalkot district.

Doctors explained that the rare condition, known as polydactyly, where a baby is born with one or more extra fingers, is due to changes in chromosomes. However, the family of the newborn believes the child is a blessing from the goddess.

About the incident

It is pertinent to note that the child, born at Sunshine Multispeciality Hospital in Karnataka's Banhatti taluka, has six fingers on his right hand and seven fingers on his left hand. There are also six toes on each of his feet, making a total of 25 digits, compared to the usual 20 fingers a human being is born with.

Meanwhile, doctors have informed that both the baby and his 35-year-old mother, Bharti, are completely healthy and doing fine.

Goddess Blessing

Earlier, Gurappa Konur, the child's father, speaking to the media, said their whole family is very happy with the arrival of the new boy, whom they consider a blessing from the goddess. He mentioned that all the family members are devotees of the village goddess Bhuvaneshwari Devi, and they believe it is with her blessing that such a rare child has been born in their house. Further, he also mentioned that a large number of people are coming to see their child born with rare 25 fingers.



