Karnataka: BJP expels Jagadish Chaudhary over liquor serving at victory celebration event

Taking action over the liquor serving during a thanksgiving event on the victory of BJP Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar, the Bhartiya Janta Party on Tuesday expelled Neelamangala President Jagdish Chaudhary for 6 years. The saffron party took action after a video of the event went viral on social media, creating embarrassment for the party. Chaudhary allegedly sponsored the event where non-vegetarian food, and alcohol were distributed. According to the information, the crowd turned out to be more than expected creating a ruckus at the event. The event was organised following the organisers procured a one-day licence from the excise department.

K Sudhakar distances himself from the controversy

After the matter escalated, K Sudhakar distanced himself from the controversy and said that he was unaware of such an event. He appologised and asserted that such an event woukld never happen again. He said, “I am not aware of the distribution of liquor and I do not encourage such things. The participants might have bought liquor somewhere and had it at the venue.”

Congress targets BJP

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party picked up the issue and targeted the BJP. Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar while talking to media demanded answers from BJP National President JP Nadda. He said, "I don't want local (BJP) leaders to reply to it. I want the BJP national president to reply to it. It is the culture of the BJP." Moreover, Karnataka's Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also slammed the saffron party. In a post on social media platform X, Rao said, "Saying one thing, doing another... BJP leaders are busy distributing liquor while the state is dengue-stricken. Where are the BJP leaders who questioned me swimming at the swimming pool when I visited Mangalore (Mangaluru)? Is this your culture?"

