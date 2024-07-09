'Rahul Gandhi should be locked inside Parliament and slapped': Karnataka BJP MLA sparks controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FACEBOOK Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and BJP MLA Bharath Shetty

Rahul Gandhi Hinduism remark row: BJP MLA Bharath Shetty sparked controversy, saying that Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi 'should be locked up in Parliament and slapped' for his alleged 'anti-Hindu' remarks.

The BJP leaders were protesting on Monday in Mangaluru against Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Lok Sabha about the Hindu Community. He said that those who call themselves Hindus 'only talk about violence, hatred and lies'.

'Rahul Gandhi should be locked inside parliament and slapped'

"The Hindu society is one that knows how to use Shaastras (scriptures ) just as much as it believes in Shastras (weapons). But, we are dormant in using it. I feel that Rahul Gandhi is trying to awaken all the Hindus to use them. Sometimes, I feel it would have been better if someone locked him up inside the parliament and slapped him twice. This act will lead to the filing of seven to eight FIRs. If LoP Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangaluru city, we will arrange the same for him. I don't understand where he gets the courage from," Shetty remarked, addressing a protest march.

He said that LoP Rahul Gandhi was holding a picture of the Hindu god Shiva. “That man does not know that if Lord Shiva opened his third eye, he (LoP) would turn into ashes. They have adopted an anti-Hindu policy. It is evident that LoP Rahul Gandhi is a madman. He thinks that Hindus will quietly listen to whatever he says about them. If he ‘barks’ in Parliament, the local leaders will start wagging their tails here,” Shetty added.

Rahul Gandhi on ‘Hinduism’

In his maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi triggered a row when he said the leaders of the ruling party are not Hindus as they engage in 'violence and hate' round the clock. His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing Gandhi of calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out towards the preaching of non-violence in every religion and said “those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence”, triggering massive uproar from the treasury benches. At this point, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah objected to his remarks.

“Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions....All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi…,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read: Lakshman Singh, Digvijaya's brother, hits out at Rahul Gandhi for 'indecent' comments on Hindus

Also Read: 'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi on parts of his speech getting deleted