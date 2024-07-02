'Truth can be expunged in Modi's world': Rahul Gandhi on parts of his Lok Sabha speech getting deleted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Session: Hours, after several parts of his speech in Lok Sabha were expunged by the Speaker, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that 'truth can be expunged in the world of Modi, but not in reality'.

"In Modi ji's world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth," he told reporters outside Parliament.

The Congress leader was responding to questions on certain remarks he made during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi's parts of speech expunged

Several portions of the maiden speech of Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha targeting the central government over various issues, including minorities, NEET row and Agnipath scheme among others, have been expunged from the records of the Parliament on the orders of the Speaker. The portions expunged include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.

In a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, the leader of Opposition accused the leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines, drawing massive protests from the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slamming the Congress leader for calling the entire Hindu community violent.

Besides Modi, who intervened twice, at least five cabinet ministers interjected during Gandhi's speech that lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes, with Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an apology from him.

What Rahul Gandhi said in LoK Sabha?

Holding up pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he referred to Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underline the importance of fearlessness. He also cited the attributes of Lord Shiva and teachings of Guru Nanak, Jesus Christ, Buddha, and Mahavir to state that all religions and great people of the country have said "daro mat, darao mat (do not be scared, do not scare others)". "Shivji says daro mat, darao mat... talks about ahimsa..."

As the treasury bench members stood up in protest, Gandhi slammed the BJP, saying, "Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus). It is clearly written in Hinduism that one should stand with the truth and not back down from the truth or be scared of it," he said. Modi, intervening into his speech, said, "This issue is very serious. Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a serious issue."

