Karnataka accident: 15 injured as speeding truck rams KSRTC bus in Udupi, two critical in hospital A major accident in Udupi's Kundapura area left 15 people injured when a speeding tipper truck rammed into a KSRTC bus. Several passengers, including students, were hurt, with two in critical condition.

Udupi:

In a tragic incident, at least 15 people were injured after a speeding tipper truck crashed head-on into a KSRTC bus in Karnataka's Udupi district late on Monday. Police said the bus was travelling from Neralakatte to Tallur when the tipper lost control and collided with it near the Shettarkatte turn in Kundapura. Most of those hurt were bus passengers, including seven students who were on their way home.

Multiple injuries and emergency response

As per news agency PTI, three of the injured passengers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to KMC Manipal for advanced treatment. The remaining injured were taken to Kundapura Government Hospital and Adarsha Hospital for medical care. The driver of the tipper truck, identified as Raghavendra, was admitted to Chinmayi Hospital.

Police begin investigation

Doctors have reported that two patients are in critical condition with severe head injuries, while another injured person is out of danger. Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar visited the hospital soon after the incident and enquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, Kundapura police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash.

