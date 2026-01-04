Ashish Vidyarthi shares health update following accident with wife: 'We are good, nothing to sensationalise' Actor Ashish Vidyarthi took to his Instagram handle to share a health update after he and his wife, Rupali Barua, were involved in a road accident in Guwahati on January 2, 2026. He assured his fans that they are doing fine. Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi updated his fans and well-wishers about his health after he and his wife Rupali Barua were involved in a road accident on January 2, 2026, in Guwahati. The incident occurred late at night in Guwahati when the couple was crossing the road and was hit by a motorcycle.

Taking to his social media handle on Saturday, the actor shared a health update via Instagram Live and assured fans that they are doing fine. He captioned the video as, "Rupali and I are well.. We are under observation.. But doing well... Thank you for your love.. (sic)."

Ashish Vidyarthi shares health update after accident with wife

In the Instagram live video, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "Main ek ajeeb se time par live kar raha hoon, just to let you all know. Because main abhi dekh raha hoon bahut se news channels mein kya kya aa raha hai. Rupali and I were crossing the street yesterday and a bike hit us. We both are fine. Rupali is under observation. All is well, I am good. Choota sa chot aaya hai, but we are absolutely fine."

He further added, "Just to let you know, this is just a message, ha hua hain, but we are good and nothing to sensationalise. The bike rider ka bhi maine abhi police se pata kiya hein ki usko bhi hosh aa gaya hai. Sab ka achcha ho, sab theek rahe, Aap se bhi yehi batana chahte hai, thankyou so very much, we are taking very good care."

For the unversed, actor Ashish Vidyarthi married digital creator Rupali Barua in 2023. He was previously married to Vidyarthi Pillo, from whom he separated in 2022. He has a son named Arth Vidyarthi from his first marriage.

Also Read: Box Office [January 3, 2026]: Dhurandhar crosses Rs 759 crore; Ikkis and Avatar 3 see growth on Saturday