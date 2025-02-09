Ed Sheeran's street performance stopped by Bengaluru Police ahead of his concert | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Ed Sheeran's street performance was stopped by Bengaluru Police on Sunday

Famous British singer Ed Sheeran is on an India tour and is also performing in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. The Grammy Award-winning singer surprised the people of Bengaluru before his concert as he performed on the footpath at Church Street. However, his footpath performance was cut short by Bengaluru police.

Although his team told the police officer that administrative permission had been taken for the performance of a song, the police officer ignored the team's words.

In the last few months, many complaints have been received about inconvenience to the people due to such performances on the footpath on Church Street. Moreover, the police said that suddenly performing on the footpath is against the rules, that is why this action was taken. It is also being said that the way the police personnel stopped Ed Sheeran's performance, he did not even know that he is a celebrity singer.

After this incident, the action of the Bengaluru police has been criticized a lot on social media. Netizens have blasted the police personnel for neither recognising nor giving the respect to the international singer, that he rightly deserves. The video is increasingly going viral on social media now.

For the unversed, Ed's 2025 India tour started in Pune on January 30 and will conclude in Delhi NCR on February 15, 2025. During this tour, he has performed in Pune's, Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City's Chennai MCA Grounds and Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. Now he will be performing in Shillong's JN Stadium on February 12 and in Delhi NCR on the 15th.

