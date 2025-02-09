Aero India 2025: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi take LCA Tejas sortie in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh along with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, in a first, flew for 45 minutes in the indegiousnly built Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Aero India Show 2025 in Bengaluru. The sortie began at 1:30 pm on Sunday. The IAF Chief Marshal AP Singh was on the pilot seat, while the Army Chief was on the co pilot seat.

In view of the sortie, the Army Chief's complete medical and all parameters including blood pressure have been checked and the results showed no issues. The Tejas aircraft took off from Yelahanka in north Bengaluru

The largest event of its kind in Asia, the Aero India 2025 is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held in Bengaluru, organized by the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. It’s a runway to a billion opportunities.

Looking forward to witness future of aerospace sector: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said he will be attending the 15th edition of 'Aero India' in Bengaluru that will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence.

'Aero India' is billed as Asia's largest air show, and hosted at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in the southern city.

"Leaving New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the 15th edition of Biennial Aero-India. Aero India 2025 will showcase cutting-edge defence technologies and global aviation excellence. Looking forward to witness the future of aerospace sector," Singh posted on X.

The Department of Defence Production also shared an update on its X handle about the show that will take place from February 10-14. In a post on X on Sunday, the department said that the defence minister will inaugurate the 'India Pavillion' at Aero India 2025 on February 10.

The broad theme of this edition is: "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".

(With PTI inputs)