Driverless train for Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line to undergo CMRS inspection today

Bengaluru residents will soon be able to ride in a driverless metro as the long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro which has been facing multiple delays, is set to undergo inspection. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) will examine the first driverless train assigned to the corridor, which arrived from China, on February 24.

These coaches arrived at Hebbagodi depot in Electronic City, the IT hub in South Bengaluru. This train will operate on the Yellow Line of the BMRCL from RV Road to Electronic City via Silk Board. The train and coaches were built by a Chinese firm, which got a contract to build 216 coaches for BMRCL.

Reportedly the driverless metro has by now cleared multiple internal tests and is ready for the inspection. “The CMRS has reviewed all required documents and will inspect the train on February 24. However, this is solely a train inspection, and a full Yellow Line assessment is scheduled for the end of March,” the official ssid, reported The Hindu.

First 'Make-in-India' driverless trainset delivered to Bengaluru Metro

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd on Monday handed over its first driverless, Made-in-India trainset to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's Yellow Line, marking a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey. The company built the trainset in its metro manufacturing facility in Uttarpara in West Bengal.

The automated train with a stainless steel body, designed for state-of-the-art performance, will operate on the 18-km stretch linking Electronics City to the rest of Bengaluru. Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, who joined the celebrations virtually, commended Titagarh Rail Systems.

"As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro’s new trainset and surpass 1,000 kilometres of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India’s urban mobility journey. With India now ranking third globally in metro rail, we aim to surpass the United States within five years," he said.

Titagarh Rail Systems' Managing Director, Umesh Chowdhary, said the train incorporates advanced automation that enables it to operate in driverless mode. The company will deliver two more trainsets to the Yellow Line by April and ramp up production to deliver two trains a month by September 2025.

