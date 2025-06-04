Chinnaswamy stadium stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders probe into tragic incident Chinnaswamy stadium stampede: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 11 people have died in a stampede and 33 people have been injured in the stampede incident during RCB celebrations.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a magisterial inquiry had been ordered into the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory in the IPL. He further stated that the magisterial report has been given a timeframe of 15 days for completion.

While addressing the press, Siddaramaiah said, "A grave tragedy has occurred. Unfortunately, 11 people have died in a stampede, while 33 people have been injured and are receiving treatment in hospitals. I visited the injured in Bowring and Vaidehi Hospitals."

Siddaramaiah announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of victims

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time," he said.

Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who were killed in the stampede, and free treatment for the injured. "A major tragedy occurred during the victory celebrations. It happened near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased. The government will provide free treatment to the injured,” he said.

We did not anticipate this kind of crowd: Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister said that people even broke through the stadium gates, leading to a stampede, as no one had anticipated such an enormous turnout. While the stadium's capacity is only 35,000, an estimated 2 to 3 lakh people showed up.

"I don't want to defend this incident. Our government will not do politics on this. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days' time. People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came...," he said.

Don't want to defend tragedy or play politics: Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of politicising the stampede incident that occurred during the RCB celebration event. "I do not want to play politics. BJP is playing politics. Even though the incident happened due to unexpected crowd, I have ordered a magisterial enquiry, whether it is failure of the security apparatus or something else. I do not want to defend the tragedy, or play politics. Let us see the magisterial report for which I have given 15 days time," he said.

"Such incidents happened in many places; I am not going to defend it by comparing them and saying that it happened here and there... 50-60 people died in Kumbh Mela. I did not criticise. If Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise?...," he added.

A stampede-like situation unfolded near Chinnaswamy Stadium after a massive crowd gathered to take part in the RCB victory celebrations.

Also Read:

Also Read: