RCB victory parade: Death count rises to seven in stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday had issued an advisory ahead of the felicitation ceremony for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled from 5 pm to 6 pm at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru:

At least seven people died and more than 50 were injured in a stampede at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy stadium during the RCB victory parade on Wednesday. Some of the cricket enthusiasts were reportedly fell unconscious near the Chinnaswamy Stadium when they gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title win.

Car damaged in stampede

A car was damaged after fans climbed over it outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A large number of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans have turned up to catch a glimpse of their champion team. A special felicitation ceremony for all RCB players was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to nearby hospital. However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

In the meantime, rain lashed parts of Bengaluru City as a large number of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans have gathered to cheer and welcome their team.

Karnataka govt felicitates RCB team

In the meantime, the Karnataka government felicitated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, which won their maiden IPL title, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.

Karnataka Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the Rajat Patidar-led team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat.

In a short event, the team was felicitated with traditional Mysuru peta (opulent formal turban), shawl and garland. Large number of people had gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha to witness the event. The team will also be participating in an event organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

The RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The RCB finally got to lift the trophy after finishing runners-up on three occasions previously.

