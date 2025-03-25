Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda, Rajath Kishan arrested for Arms Act violation Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan were arrested under the Arms Act for posting a viral video flaunting machetes, creating public fear.

Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan, known for their participation in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada, have been arrested by the Karnataka Police under the Arms Act, of 1959. The arrest follows a complaint filed after a video showing the two men wielding machetes went viral on social media.

The incident took place when the duo made a reel video, in which Vinay Gowda is seen holding a long machete while donning sunglasses and walking in slow motion, mimicking the style of popular Kannada actor Darshan. The video was uploaded to an Instagram account named Bujji and quickly gained attention online.

Following the viral nature of the video, the Basaveshwaranagar Police in Bengaluru took action, registering an FIR against the two men. The police alleged that the video, which shows the machete being held in public, created an atmosphere of fear and could potentially harm public peace and harmony. The complaint emphasized that showcasing weapons in public places, especially in a manner that instils fear, is inappropriate and harmful to society's well-being.

According to the police, the FIR was filed based on a complaint from PSI Bhanu Prakash of the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station, citing violations of the Arms Act (U/s-25(1B)(B)) and sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-270, r/w 3(5)).

DCP West Bengaluru, S. Girish, confirmed the arrests, stating that both Gowda and Kishan were apprehended for violating laws related to the unlawful display of weapons in public. The police investigation also highlights the seriousness of promoting fear through such acts on social media platforms, emphasising that this could lead to public disturbances.

The video, which lasts for only 22 seconds, has raised concerns among the public, with many criticizing the use of dangerous objects for entertainment purposes in a public setting.

Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan now face legal consequences for their actions, and their cases will proceed according to the judicial process.

This incident serves as a reminder of the growing need for responsible social media usage, especially when it comes to sharing potentially dangerous content.