Bengaluru water cut alert: 3-day Cauvery supply shutdown to hit several areas. Check affected areas A major Bengaluru water cut is set to begin on September 15, as BWSSB shuts down Cauvery water supply for emergency maintenance. The three-day disruption will affect multiple parts of the city.

Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a scheduled Bengaluru water cut from September 15 to 17. The water supply disruption is part of emergency repair and maintenance work under the Cauvery Water Supply Project, which serves as the backbone of Bengaluru’s drinking water infrastructure.

Bengaluru water cut: Cauvery water supply to be halted in phases

According to the BWSSB, the shutdown will be carried out in two phases across different stages of the Cauvery supply network. Cauvery Stage V pumping stations will be completely shut down for 60 hours, starting at 1:00 am on September 15 and continuing until 1:00 pm on September 17. Cauvery Stages I, II, III, and IV (Phase 1 & 2) will also face a 24-hour shutdown, beginning at 6:00 am on September 16 and ending at 6:00 am on September 17. This planned water cut in Bengaluru is expected to impact several localities across the city, particularly in areas heavily dependent on Cauvery water for daily use.

Why is the Bengaluru water cut happening?

BWSSB Chairman Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar stated that the temporary suspension of pumping operations is necessary for "essential repair and maintenance work." The maintenance aims to improve long-term water reliability and reduce the chances of unexpected breakdowns in the future. Officials noted that this work is critical for the efficient delivery of drinking water to Greater Bengaluru, which continues to face increasing demand due to rapid urban expansion.

What should residents do during the water shutdown?

BWSSB has issued an advisory for all affected areas, urging residents to:

Store sufficient water before the shutdown begins

Use water judiciously throughout the three-day period

Plan ahead for drinking, cooking, and sanitation needs

Amid the current water supply issues, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar shared the government’s long-term vision to improve water access beyond Bengaluru. Speaking at a public programme in Kodihalli, he said, “We are planning to pump Cauvery water from near Sangama to 250 villages in Kanakapura taluk. The project has already been initiated.”

He also confirmed that efforts are underway to source water from the Shimsha river, and to fill tanks in Kasaba Hobli, Sathanur Hobli, and Hosadurga using water from the Arkavathi and Cauvery rivers.

How to check if your area is affected by Bengaluru water cut

While a complete list of impacted zones has not been released, the shutdown is expected to affect multiple neighborhoods across central, south, and eastern Bengaluru. Residents should: