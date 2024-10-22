Bengaluru: One worker killed, several others trapped as under-construction building collapses

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV An under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.

In a tragic incident, a part of an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, with reports indicating that more than 10 people are trapped under the debris. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Babusab Palya area in the city. Meanwhile, rescue teams have successfully rescued 3 individuals so far, and efforts are ongoing to save the remaining people.

As per the information, authorities are on-site, and emergency services are working to safely evacuate those trapped. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and further updates are awaited.