Tuesday, October 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Bengaluru: One worker killed, several others trapped as under-construction building collapses

Bengaluru: One worker killed, several others trapped as under-construction building collapses

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and further updates are awaited.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Bengaluru
Updated on: October 22, 2024 18:17 IST
under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru.
Image Source : INDIA TV An under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru.

In a tragic incident, a part of an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru, with reports indicating that more than 10 people are trapped under the debris. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Babusab Palya area in the city. Meanwhile, rescue teams have successfully rescued 3 individuals so far, and efforts are ongoing to save the remaining people.

As per the information, authorities are on-site, and emergency services are working to safely evacuate those trapped. The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and further updates are awaited.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Karnataka News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement